Brie Bella Spends Night at the Hospital, Provides Update on Her Baby, Preview the Next “Bring it to the Table”, WWE Returning to Italy

Preview the Next “Bring it to the Table” As noted, WWE’s “Bring It To The Table” will be returning to WWE Network this Monday night, and will become a monthly series going forward. Below is the synopsis for this Monday’s show: “Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discuss, debate and dissect the controversies and concerns of the WWE Universe.” WWE Returning to Italy WWE has announced the company will be returning to Italy this November, with events being held on November 10th in Milan, November 11th in Padova, and November 12th in Florence. Brie Bella Spends Night at the Hospital Brie Bella has posted the following video on YouTube, noting that her and Daniel Bryan spent a night at the hospital monitoring the breathing of their unborn baby Birdie. Brie says despite a scare everyone is ok, but if the baby is not born soon doctors might need to induce labor: