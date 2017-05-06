Triple H – UK News, Top 10 Stolen WWE Superstar Possessions, Big Cass Visits The Roman Colosseum, New Nikki Bella Photoshoot (Videos)

Triple H – UK News

As seen below, Triple H is on his way to the WWE UK TV tapings which are taking place this weekend. The tapings will be for the UK show airing on the WWE Network, and will feature WWE UK Talents as well as 205 Live roster members:

Top 10 Stolen WWE Superstar Possessions

An easy way for a Superstar to get under a rival’s skin is to swipe one of their most prized possessions. Here are the 10 most infamous instances of Superstar possessions being stolen in the WWE Universe:

New Nikki Bella Photoshoot

Below is behind-the-scenes footage of Nikki Bella’s recent Life & Style photoshoot:

Big Cass Visits Roman Colosseum

WWE has released the following video featuring Big Cass visiting The Roman Colosseum: