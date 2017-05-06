Another Big Rematch Announced for NJPW Dominion, “On the Road” with Bad Luck Fale (Videos), AJ Styles Appearing in London

AJ Styles Appearing in London

WWE Smackdown Live star AJ Styles will be appearing at Selfridges 400 Oxford Street in London at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 9th. Wristbands will be needed to attend the appearance, and they will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

Another Big Rematch Announced for NJPW Dominion

As noted, Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada in a rematch from this year’s much talked about Wrestle Kingdom, will take place at NJPW’s Dominion event on June 11th. It has been announced that IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs Hiroshi Tanahashi will also take place at Dominion. Naito defeated Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

“On the Road” with Bad Luck Fale

Prior to his match against Kenny Omega at NJPW’s Wrestling Dontaku, Bad Luck Fale filmed the following videos, featuring him discussing his childhood, wanting to become IWGP Heavyweight Champion and more: