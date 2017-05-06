WWE NXT Riverside Live Event Results (5/5): Dillinger vs Roode Title Match, Hideo Itami vs Patrick Clark, McIntyre In-Action and More (Photos)

WWE NXT Riverside Live Event Results

5/5/17

Riverside, CA

Results Courtesy of PWInsider.com

NXT Riverside. Full house. Tons of Bobby Roode shirts, TNA did NOT know how to present this guy.

No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves to kick off the show. No Way Jose always gets the crowd pumped. Decent opener. No Way Jose wins the opener with pop up punch

Bianca Blair vs. Ruby Riot. riot wins by pinfall.

A Patrick Clark promo video aired, heeling the crowd and Cinco de Mayo.

DIY vs. Riddick Moss and Sabatino Piscitelli. piscitelli is a natural heel. DIY is super over. DIY wins with their finisher.

Andrade Cien Almas vs. Kassius Ohno. Crowd was split. Hero got hoooo! (Jim Dugan) chants at him from the Andrade supporters. Andrade wins with his hammerlock DDT. The crowd really turned pro Andrade toward the end. CIEN! Chants right before the finish.

Patrick Clark vs. Hideo Itami. Patrick Clark cut a promo, crowd chanted “Purple Rain. at him. Itami wins with GTS.

Oney Locran vs. Drew McIntyre. Drew caught Lorcan coming off a seated senton to the outside and threw him on the ring post. McIntyre wins with his running single leg dropkick.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans and Asuka. At one point, Evans and Asuka double stunk faced Rose which drew a hilarious “That’s not PG” chant. Auska with a kick to the head to Rose for the pinfall.

Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT championship. The champions tonight carried the old NXT belt design. II’m assuming because they’re being sold at the merch table. Tye got a “thank you Tye chant” when he got to the ring. These two were the most over on the show, all the crowd was hot all night. This was a great match, each kicked out the others finisher. Roode with a low blow while pulling the ref, the hits the glorious DDT for the win. After the match Tye hits the modified Tye breaker for the win.