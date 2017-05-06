Reby Hardy Says Impact Wrestling Is Still “Going After” Her, Watch The Hardys Backlash 2007 Match, Sasha Banks Photo with Fake Miz & Maryse

Nick Paglino
reby hardy

(Photo credit read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Reby Hardy Says TNA Is Still “Going After” Her

While it’s unclear exactly what she is referring to, Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has Tweeted the following:

Sasha Banks Snaps Photo with Fake Miz & Maryse

While on tour overseas, Sasha Banks Tweeted the following photo of a couple who resemble The Miz and Maryse. Miz responded as seen below:

Watch The Hardys WWE Backlash 2007 Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy defending their Tag Team titles against Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch at WWE Backlash in 2007:

impact wrestlingMaryseReby HardySasha Banksthe hardysThe Mizvideowwe backlash
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"