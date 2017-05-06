News on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman on Overseas Tour, Finn Balor Celebrates with Dublin Crowd, Sasha & Titus in Belfast (Videos)

News on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman on Overseas Tour Both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are overseas with WWE on the current tour, however the two are not competing in official matches. So far during the tour, the two have been doing a brawling segment which has seen them fight in and out of the ring. The segment has ended with Reigns spearing Strowman through a table, and this is the same segment they have been doing at recent U.S. live events. Finn Balor Celebrates with Dublin Live Crowd WWE has released the following video, featuring Finn Balor celebrating with the Dublin live crowd following last night’s live event: The @WWEUniverse in Dublin was ON THEIR FEET for Ireland’s own @FinnBalor! #WWEDublin@WWERollinspic.twitter.com/zeQQlmFcvc — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2017 Sasha Banks & Titus O’Neil in Belfast Titus O’Neil has Tweeted the following video, featuring him and Sasha Banks sampling smoothies will in Belfast, Northern Ireland: Picked up New #TitusBrand Client with @SashaBanksWWE in Belfast,Ireland Mr Dabo of Dabos Smoothies we officially Got the JUICE LITERALLY pic.twitter.com/qhzU2xSkV8 — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 6, 2017