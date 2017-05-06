Backstage News on Who Brock Lesnar Will Face at WWE Great Balls of Fire, Early Plans for WWE Extreme Rules

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his title at the new WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV taking place on July 9th. It will be Lesnar’s first title defense since winning the Championship at WrestleMania 33. According to F4WOnline.com, Lesnar is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at the PPV. WWE has also been teasing Finn Balor and Seth Rollins as possible opponents for Lesnar, but if he ends up facing Strowman, it will likely lead to a Lesnar vs Strowman rematch at SummerSlam. In related news, it doesn’t appear as if Lesnar will work this year’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, taking place on June 4th in Baltimore. Lesnar is currently not scheduled for the PPV, and as of now WWE seems to be going with Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz.