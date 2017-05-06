Seth Rollins & Finn Balor Get “Too Sweet” at WWE Live Event (Photo), Bizarre WWE Star Makeovers with FaceApp, Nikki Bella Q&A (Videos)

Goldberg & WWE Stars Get Makeovers With FaceApp

WWE has released the following video, featuring WWE Superstars like Goldberg getting strange makeovers with the popular FaceApp:

Nikki Bella Q&A

Nikki Bella has posted the following new Q&A video, during which she answers fan questions pertaining to her neck surgery, turning on Brie on WWE TV, and if John Cena wrestled at WrestleMania with her engagement ring in his pocket:

Rollins and Balor Get “Too Sweet” at WWE Live Event

As seen in the photo below, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins flashed the “too sweet” Bullet Club/nWo sign at WWE’s live event in Rome, Italy this week: