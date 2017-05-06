Eric Bischoff Talks The Bullet Club’s Retail Deal w/ Hot Topic; Compares Wresting & Music Independent Artists

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart! You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding Pro Wrestling Tees signing a deal with Hot Topic to distribute NJPW merchandise, starting with The Bullet Club merchandise, transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: I think it’s a great opportunity and my hat’s off to them if they can pull it off. If they can find a way and get some traction in retail and move some merchandise… God bless them. More power to them. It’s one of the reasons I am so fascinated and interested in independent wrestling right now. Look, take out wrestling and insert music. Professional wrestling now is kind of at that point where music was ten or fifteen years ago. When all of a sudden, because of the streaming and digital technology that emerged, people were allowed to record in their basements or in their garage. Really high quality stuff. Distributing their own music and not having to hope that someday they would get on a record label that could actually produce and distribute their music for them. All of a sudden the world of independent music just blew up and independent musicians were able to make phenomenal livings without having to sign with a label. I think the same thing is starting to happen in the independent wrestling scene. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

