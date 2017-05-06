Eric Bischoff Talks The Bullet Club’s Retail Deal w/ Hot Topic; Compares Wresting & Music Independent Artists

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart!
You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding Pro Wrestling Tees signing a deal with Hot Topic to distribute NJPW merchandise, starting with The Bullet Club merchandise, transcribed below.
This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including:
Eric then welcomes his guest WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart! Some of the topics Al discusses with Eric include:
Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering a wide range of questions submitted by fans on Twitter.
