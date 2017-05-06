Top Female Wrestler Reporting to the WWE Performance Center, Triple H on WWE UK Criticism, NXT Star Gets Big Pop After Hair Whip Move (Video)

Top Female Wrestler Reporting to the WWE Performance Center As noted, Kairi Hojo, a top female pro wrestler, signed a three year deal with WWE back in March of this year. According to F4WOnline.com, she will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center shortly, and has announced she will be finishing up with the Stardom promotion. Triple H on WWE UK Criticism Triple H Tweeted a photo of last minute preparations for today’s WWE UK Championship Live event which will be filmed for the WWE Network. After fans criticized the use of what appear to be lawn chairs, Triple H responded: Last preparations for the #UKChampionship show LIVE tonight in #WWENorwich.

Feels like the beginning of @WWENXT at @FullSail… pic.twitter.com/DFY6QUnaBx — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017 Not about the type of chairs…It's about the fans in the seats and the action in the ring. https://t.co/h6GhCiOgdA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2017 NXT Star Gets Big Pop After Hair Whip Manueuver (Video) WWE NXT star Bianca Blair faced Ruby Riot at last night’s NXT live event in Riverside, CA, and used a unique hair whip offensive maneuver to stun Riot. The move, which you can check out below, got a big pop from the live crowd: Damn that hair whip. 😳🔥@BinkyInTheHouse 📹 Credit: dailydares on Instagram #NXTRiverside pic.twitter.com/3MkhV5M06d — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) May 6, 2017