This second of four CSR videos is all about Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt. Here’s some excerpts of the conversation:

Juice Springsteen: I think it will be a good program for those guys to go into SummerSlam. I think it’s going to be crazy with The Demon and all of Bray Wyatt’s stuff. Maybe he has a match with him as Finn and then he turns into The Demon.

Josh Isenberg: I think you have two creative guys. They tried and failed with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. He was just a guy, just Randy Orton, the pro typical pro wrestler. Wyatt and Orton don’t have that.

Justin LaBar: I don’t want to see this long-term with Bray Wyatt because I want to see the obvious which they started to scratch on RAW—the unfinished business of the guy who injured Finn and is claiming he is ahead of the line to get the Universal title back.