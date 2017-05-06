NXT Star Pulled from Title Match at NXT Takeover Chicago?, Glasgow Warns Fans About RKO’s Outta Nowhere, Emma Video

NXT Star Pulled from Title Match at NXT Takeover Chicago?

As noted, at the last set of WWE NXT TV Tapings, during the Number One Contenders Battle Royal Match, Ember Moon was sent out of the ring to the floor, and she reportedly suffered some type of shoulder injury when she hit the guardrail.

According to F4WOnline.com, Moon is no longer being advertised for the upcoming NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, and the bout is likely to be a Triple Threat with Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot.

Glasgow Warns Fans About RKO’s Outta Nowhere

With WWE live events taking place this weekend in Glasgow, the city had some funny signs up warning people about RKO’s and Sister Abigail’s:

Love this alert at Glasgow train station #wweglasgowpic.twitter.com/bMuZbRPnLW — Tony Quant (@TopRopeTony) May 5, 2017

Emma Video

WWE has released the following video, featuring Emma’s new entrance video: