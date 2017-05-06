WWE Belfast Live Event Results (5/6): Braun Strowman Destroys UK Talents, Balor vs Wyatt, Rollins vs Samoa Joe and More

WWE Belfast Live Event Results

5/6/17

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Results courtesy of WZ reader Ryan M.

Dean Ambrose defeats Miz. Retains IC title.

Sasha, Bayley and Mickie James defeats Alexa, Nia and Emma

Neville retains Cruiserweight title vs Aries

Hardys defeat Sheamus and Cesaro, Enzo and Cass, and Gallows and Anderson to retain Tag titles in Fatal Four Way match

Tucker vs Jordan Devlin ended in a no contest when Braun Strowman interfered in the match and took both guys out. Roman Reigns enters the Arena and they both have a fight. Ends when Roman spears Braun through a table (weak spot. Table slightly broke at bottom. Crowd booed Roman quite heavily)

Golden Truth and Rhyno and Slater defeats Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neill and Curt Hawkins.

Seth Rollins pins Samoa Joe

Finn Balor pins Bray Wyatt