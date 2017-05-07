Titus O’Neil Being Sued

According to TMZ, WWE star Titus O’Neil is being sued by a cameraman from the first season of the WWE Network series Swerved. Apparently O’Neil was zapped by a cattle prod, which angered O’Neil, and then kicked the camera out of Donald Anderson’s hand. Anderson then was told to leave the premises after. He suffered hand and wrist injuries. Anderson is suing for $1.2 million.

WWE Fury

WWE has posted the following WWE Fury video of Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail. You can watch the video below: