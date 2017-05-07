Gail Kim on Controversy Surrounding Stephanie McMahon Tweet, Which WWE Female is the Best Right Now, If a WWE Return is Possible and More

Gail Kim joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray [Bubba Ray Dudley] on Friday May 5th, 2017. She addresses the controversy regarding Stephanie McMahon’s tweet about the “Women’s Revolution” and says she supports Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch & Bayley 100% and that they are doing what she wished she could have when she was in the WWE. https://soundcloud.com/siriusxmrush/gail-kim-clears-the-air-on-the-stephanie-mcmahon-tweet-says-she-supports-the-wwe-women-100 She says that Charlotte Flair is the best out there right now, that it’s so difficult as a 2nd generation wrestler to stand out and that getting in the ring with her would be a dream match. https://soundcloud.com/siriusxmrush/gail-kim-says-getting-in-the-ring-with-charlotte-flair-would-be-a-dream-match And finally, she confirms that she is not retired as some think, she is recovering from an injury, and to never say never on a return to the WWE but that her loyalty lies with IMPACT Wrestling. An interesting exchange with her and Bully Ray here about why she should consider going to the WWE at this point in her career. https://soundcloud.com/siriusxmrush/gail-kim-on-a-return-to-the-wwe-never-say-never-but-my-loyalty-lies-with-impact-wrestling Please include the SoundCloud thinks in your posts and the following tag line: Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM app