The Undertaker and HBK on Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Stars Do “Tight Pants Dance” (Videos), Goldberg’s Son Wants to Hit a Chokeslam

Goldberg’s Son Wants to Hit a Chokeslam
Goldberg posted the following humorous Tweet regarding his son:
The Undertaker and HBK on Canvas 2 Canvas
Artist Rob Schamberger paints the iconic duo of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, immortalizing their amazing WrestleMania matches:
WWE Stars Do “Tight Pants Dance”
As seen below, numerous WWE stars did the Jimmy Fallon “Tonight Show” “tight pants dance” while currently overseas on tour:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?