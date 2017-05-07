The Undertaker and HBK on Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Stars Do “Tight Pants Dance” (Videos), Goldberg’s Son Wants to Hit a Chokeslam

the undertaker

Goldberg’s Son Wants to Hit a Chokeslam

Goldberg posted the following humorous Tweet regarding his son:

The Undertaker and HBK on Canvas 2 Canvas

Artist Rob Schamberger paints the iconic duo of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, immortalizing their amazing WrestleMania matches:

WWE Stars Do “Tight Pants Dance”

As seen below, numerous WWE stars did the Jimmy Fallon “Tonight Show” “tight pants dance” while currently overseas on tour:

