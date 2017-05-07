The Undertaker and HBK on Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Stars Do “Tight Pants Dance” (Videos), Goldberg’s Son Wants to Hit a Chokeslam

Goldberg’s Son Wants to Hit a Chokeslam Goldberg posted the following humorous Tweet regarding his son: God help me…. after dinner my son asked if he could choke slam his mom. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 5, 2017 The Undertaker and HBK on Canvas 2 Canvas Artist Rob Schamberger paints the iconic duo of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, immortalizing their amazing WrestleMania matches: WWE Stars Do “Tight Pants Dance” As seen below, numerous WWE stars did the Jimmy Fallon “Tonight Show” “tight pants dance” while currently overseas on tour: #Repost @wwe ・・・ …meanwhile, backstage at #WWEBelfast. Thanks @jimmyfallon for the #TightPantsSong! @niajaxwwe @marysemizanin @alexa_bliss_wwe_ @titusoneilwwe @mikethemiz A post shared by Nia Jax (@niajaxwwe) on May 6, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT