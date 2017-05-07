Trent Seven Talks Tonight’s WWE UK Title Shot (Video), 20 Strongest WWE Superstars Ever, Johnny Gargano Retweets Three Year Secret Wish

20 Strongest WWE Superstars Ever

WWE.com has published a new feature on the 20 Strongest Superstars ever, including names such as Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Andre the Giant, John Cena, Mark Henry, Scott Steiner, and more.

Johnny Gargano Retweets Three Year Secret Wish

Three years ago WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano posted a secret wish on Twitter, and three years later he Tweeted the following:

3 years later.. Work hard.

Be a good dude.

Stay true to yourself.

Always dream big. Some pretty cool stuff will happen. pic.twitter.com/qslSess9Mw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 5, 2017

Trent Seven Talks Tonight’s WWE UK Title Shot

Hours before his No. 1 Contender’s Match against Pete Dunne in Norwich, England, Trent Seven mentally prepares himself for the chance to go to NXT TakeOver: Chicago as the top challenge for the WWE United Kingdom Championship: