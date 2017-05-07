Emma Suffers Injury At WWE Live Event (Photos)

Emma Suffers Injury
At the WWE live event in Liverpool, England, Emma seemed to have suffered an injury to her shoulder. The referee threw up the “X” which signaled for the match to stop.
The injury occurred when she took a bump on the turnbuckle and landed awkwardly on her shoulder. She was partnered with Mickie James and they took on Sasha Banks and Bayley. The match was stopped after the injury.
After the match was stopped physicians and the referee tended to Emma and eventually was assisted to the back. You can see photos below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?