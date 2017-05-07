Emma Suffers Injury At WWE Live Event (Photos)

Emma Suffers Injury At the WWE live event in Liverpool, England, Emma seemed to have suffered an injury to her shoulder. The referee threw up the “X” which signaled for the match to stop. The injury occurred when she took a bump on the turnbuckle and landed awkwardly on her shoulder. She was partnered with Mickie James and they took on Sasha Banks and Bayley. The match was stopped after the injury. After the match was stopped physicians and the referee tended to Emma and eventually was assisted to the back. You can see photos below: Looks like Emma just sustained a shoulder injury at #WWELiverpool. Landed badly in the corner. Had to be helped away. Hopefully she is ok. pic.twitter.com/s7jpe5lsxP — ᴍᴀʀᴛyɴ ɴᴏʟᴀɴ (@BeansOnToastUK) May 7, 2017 News from #wweliverpool @EmmaWWE may have been injured. Ref threw up the X & Emma escorted to the back. Hope everything is ok! #wwe #WWELive pic.twitter.com/cmOS6SbZR8 — Paper Champions (@PaperChampionss) May 7, 2017