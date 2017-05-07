The following are WWE Live event results from A Coruna, Spain featuring the stars of the Smackdown Live roster. Thanks to Nacho Martinez for sending them in.

WWE A Coruna Live Event Results

May 7, 2017

1. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler. Good reaction for both guys, but Nakamura had more chants, and won with the Kinshasa.

2. The Usos (c) def. American Alpha & The Colons to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. Good match overall. The Usos retained with a roll-up.

3. Luke Harper def. Eric Rowan. Very good match, except a part when Rowan started to inflate balloons for some reason. Harper won with the discus clothesline.

4. Kevin Owens (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain the U.S. Championship. Short but good match. Owens had some mic time at the start and had a ton of heat. Owens won with a pop-up powerbomb.

5. Sin Cara & The Fashion Police def. Aiden English & The Ascension. This was the comedy match of the night, with a lot of spots to make people laugh. Loud “lucha” chants for Sin Cara who got the win with a senton splash.

6. Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English in about 30 seconds. English had complained that he wasn’t pinned in the six-man tag match and wanted another opponent.

7. Naomi (c) def. Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella & Charlotte Flair to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Show stealer, with a lot of good spots, and everyone got their time to shine. Charlotte had the move of the night with a spectacular moonsault. Naomi won with the Rear View on Carmella.

8. Randy Orton (c) def. Jinder Mahal & AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship. Match of the night and the loudest pops of the show for Orton. Orton won with an RKO on Jinder.

Most cheered: Nakamura, Harper, Sin Cara, Charlotte, Becky Lynch & Randy Orton

Most booed: Eric Rowan, Aiden English, Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens