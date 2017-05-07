Dunne on NXT Takeover Title Match In the video featured above, Pete Dunne comments on his upcoming match with Tyler Bate for the WWE UK Championship, which will take place at this month’s NXT Takeover: Chicago pay-per-view. Dunne made it to the finals of the WWE UK Championship Tournament earlier this year, making an impact as he injured his opponents and broke rules on his way to to the top, angering NXT general manager William Regal who was overseeing the tournament. Of course, then 19-year-old (now 20) sensation Tyler Bate was able to fight through the injury to win the two-day grind, becoming the first ever WWE UK Champion. Jack Swagger is Coming to AAW! Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger has been announced for the upcoming AAW Thursday Night Special on May 25th. The show will be taking place at the Berwyn Eagles Club, and also features Lio Rush taking on Shane Strickland, as many more matches to be announced soon. Tickets are on-sale now at aawrestling.com. Tickets for 5/25 at Berwyn on sale at the merch table tonight. See the lovely Michelle to get yours. GA only $30 pic.twitter.com/LX010cSced — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) May 6, 2017