Sean Waltman on Having a Better Outlook on Life, Reason For His Arrest, Missing Shows Because of His Arrest, Being Pre-Judged Because of His Past

On the most recent ‘Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast,’ Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman was the special guest. He was on to give his side of the story of his most recent arrest. You can listen to the entire interview at this link. Below are a few of the highlights from the podcast: On Not Being the Same Person As He Used to Be: No, not the same person at all. Sam, you know the guys I have around me and the people I associate with now, I mean, amazing people like Maria Menounos, Keven Undergaro, people like that, I’ve already said this, I can understand people would doubt my story because of my past, but it’s exactly that—my past. I’m doing as well right this moment as I was when you and I were standing there side of the stage of WrestleMania 33 standing by side watching Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg. On His Current Diet: I eat Paleo-style diet, which is very low carb, high fat, and high protein. I eat a ton of greens and I don’t eat sugar because it’s a mood-altering drug to me and to everyone so that is why I don’t eat sugar. For me, it’s just not a good thing. That’s how far I have taken it as far as my health goes. On What Happened at the Airport That Caused Him to Be Arrested: I stopped at a local dispensary at the airport and picked up a few things, which they said were more than I had. I couldn’t possibly consume the amount they said I had. How would they know what my dosage is? My dosage is 3-4 bottles of Cannabis pills which were 35 milligrams each. Sam, this is a lot as far as edible dosage goes, I take about 300 mg at a time, so that is one of those bottles. That is a lot, my tolerance is a lot for it, which is normally when I am on an airplane. Terrible time on airplanes, it’s not good. Regardless, I didn’t get charged with Cannabis anyways, they couldn’t charge me with that. There was no charge that they could take me on for that so it’s not even part of it, which is why they had to hold me on the Meth stuff. If I had been out of state it would be fine, they would have arrested me for possession of Cannabis, but not in California. They couldn’t find anybody to take me to jail. Those pills that they said were Meth but they were for a Candida infection, which is a Yeast infection. It can come in a lot of different ways, one of which could be sex, but I don’t think that’s how I got it. On Whether Or Not They Knew Who He Was: I’m sure they did. I’m sure that once they had me in their midst, I’m sure that they were right there looking at a computer the whole time so I’m sure they could have found whatever they wanted about me. They knew I was coming before I had even gotten there. Apparently, that is sure how it seemed. Once I got there and gave them my boarding pass, it had given a different sound then what it normally sounds. I had gone down the jetway and suddenly there are customs. I tell him exactly what I had, fully cooperated what I had. Even though he said that he appreciated me cooperating, but I don’t think he was appreciative. I didn’t get that impression, but the guy was a real hard a**, he wasn’t having any of it. Of course Sam, on paper my past didn’t help at all. If Montel Williams had been travelling with Cannabis, like he had done so in Germany one time, I’m sure they would have treated him differently since he had served our country honorably for a couple of decades in the Marines and Navy, so I’m sure they would have treated him differently, I’m sure of that. There were three guys at custom, with one main guy who was on a mission, making sure I didn’t leave there until I was in handcuffs. I had a feeling that this was not going to go as well as it might have with somebody else. I was being interrogated for hours and was thinking that I was going to miss my flight, now I was just wondering if I was going to be able to make the show at all. I just sat there for hours with a smile on my face, well not really a smile, I wasn’t ‘boo-boo’ face, but I was just taking in that this is part of life. This is what happens when I was choosing to use legal medicine for me, which happens to be federally legal. It’s worth it for me, my health to me is much more important. It’s not that Cannabis is everything like it’s the end-all and be-all to everything, but it definitely was a huge part of it. On Being Pre-Judged Because of His Past: I totally get it Sam. I’m not mad at anybody, I’m really not, even my friends that may doubt. Even my friends who haven’t seen me in a while, I get it. Don’t feel bad for doubting that, really don’t. On Having to Miss the IPW Show Because of His Arrest: That was the worst feeling by missing their show. Luckily they had a stacked card. That was the worst feeling by missing their show. Luckily they had a stacked card. If I had been their only star that they had brought in, that would have really screwed them. Even now, it screwed them, and I feel awful about that Sam, terrible. On Never Lying About His Past-Drug Addiction: That is the hallmark of a drug addict is lying. Not that I haven't lied because that is what we do to get what we need, but I'm may be the most honest drug dealer of all time, I don't know. I don't relate being a drug addict. I don't get up and walk around and feel like—that doesn't mean I'm being cocky and putting my guard down, but I don't white-knuckle on the edge of almost falling off like my other friends. When you are around a drug addict, you can tell that they are not comfortable in their skin, you know what I mean? I just feel so good and I can promise you this hasn’t changed that. It sucked being in solitary confinement for two days, I didn’t cry about it and had a smile on my face most of the time.