Dave Bautista Transformers Into Drax the Destroyer (Video), ‘Guardians 2’ Tops Box Office & Cracks Top 20 Releases of All Time

A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on May 6, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT In the video above, watch as the Marvel makeup team transformers former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista in Drax the Destroyer for his role in the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This process was done every single day of shooting for the former world champion, which began last spring. As expected, Guardians 2 dominated the weekend box office at number one, dethroning The Rock’s The Fate of the Furious, and is expected to $145 million domestically for its weekend release. This makes it the fifth biggest opening for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, following only The Avengers and its sequel, Captain America: Winter Soldier, and Iron Man 3. The film takes its place in history at #17 in the all-time list of U.S. release weekends, narrowly trailing Furious 7, which went on to gross $1.5 billion worldwide. Guardians 2 launched last week in select international countries, and with the wide release in major markets including China, Japan and Korea this weekend, it has generated a staggering $425 million globally. It is expected to surpass the lifetime gross of at least half of the Marvel catalog by its second weekend in the U.S. market, where it will almost certainly retain its place at number one.