WWE NXT Star Gets a New Ring Name, Shinsuke Nakamura’s Entrance at Outside Arena (Video), Kevin Owens Celebrating Anniversary

WWE NXT Star Gets a New Ring Name

At the WWE NXT live event in St. Petersburg over the weekend, Dylan Miley was introduced as Lars Sullivan, and he has officially changed his Twitter handle to “LarsWWE.”

Shinsuke Nakamura’s Entrance at Outside Arena

The WWE live event held in Valencia this weekend took place at an outdoor venue, and below is footage of Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance:

Kevin Owens Celebrating Anniversary

As seen below, WWE U.S. Champion Kevin Owens is celebrating his first pro wrestling match, which happened 17 years ago today.