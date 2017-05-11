Ricochet vs Will Ospreay Rematch Set For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Next Week; Updated List of Key Tournament Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the complete lineup for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which kicks off next week with two back-to-back shows at Korakuen Hall.
In total NJPW will be running 14 shows in about two and a half weeks, but not all of them will be broadcast live. All four shows from Korakuen Hall on May 17th, 18th, 22nd and 29th will air live on New Japan World, as will the finals on June 3rd. As far as the other shows go, all tournament matches will be uploaded to the network within a day of them taking place.
There are 16 participants in this year’s tournament (here’s our original report announcing the brackets) broken into two blocks. The winners from each block will face off in the finals, with the winner getting a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion on June 11th.
Here are the key match-ups:
May 17th
May 18th
May 20th
May 21st
May 22nd
May 23rd
May 25th
May 26th
May 27th
May 28th
May 29th
May 31st
June 1st
June 3rd
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?