Ricochet vs Will Ospreay Rematch Set For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Next Week; Updated List of Key Tournament Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the complete lineup for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which kicks off next week with two back-to-back shows at Korakuen Hall. In total NJPW will be running 14 shows in about two and a half weeks, but not all of them will be broadcast live. All four shows from Korakuen Hall on May 17th, 18th, 22nd and 29th will air live on New Japan World, as will the finals on June 3rd. As far as the other shows go, all tournament matches will be uploaded to the network within a day of them taking place. There are 16 participants in this year’s tournament (here’s our original report announcing the brackets) broken into two blocks. The winners from each block will face off in the finals, with the winner getting a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion on June 11th. Here are the key match-ups: May 17th Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Taka Michinoku

ACH vs. Bushi

Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll

Dragon Lee vs. Hiromu Takahashi May 18th Dragon Lee vs. Marty Scurll

Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet May 20th Tiger Mask vs. Kushida

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Volador Jr. May 21st Will Ospreay vs. Taka Michinoku

Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Marty Scurll

Ricochet vs. Hiromu Takahashi May 22nd Tiger Mask vs. ACH

Kushida vs. Bushi May 23rd Marty Scurll vs. Taka Michinoku

Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Will Ospreay

Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee May 25th Kushida vs. ACH

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Bushi May 26th Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Ricochet

Taka Michinoku vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay May 27th ACH vs. El Desperado

Kushida vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru May 28th Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Dragon Lee

Marty Scurll vs. Hiromu Takahashi May 29th Non-tournament: Okada & Ospreay vs. Omega & Fale

Kushida vs. Ryusuke Taguchi May 31st Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay June 1st Tiger Mask vs. Bushi

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. ACH

Kushida vs. Volador Jr. June 3rd Tournament Finals