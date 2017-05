WWE Smackdown star AJ Styles recently spoke with Sky Sports and below are some interview highlights:

Wrestling in the UK:

“I love the UK. I’ve been wrestling for 18 years and it’s always been one of my favourite countries to visit because they have some of the craziest fans. They love what we do, especially the WWE.

“You’d better watch out because, as we’ve seen, we get a lot of UK fans that come out for Wrestlemania and the Monday and Tuesday after on live TV they’ll take over the show if you don’t watch it.”