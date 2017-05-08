WWE UK TV Taping Results From This Past Weekend *Spoilers*

Thanks to WZ reader Jules Allen for sending in the following spoiler results from this past weekend’s WWE UK TV tapings:
Saturday’s results:
-William Regal thanked the fans and announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake later with the winner earning a title shot tomorrow
-Mark Andrews defeated James Drake
-Saxon Huxley & Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese
-Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell
-TJP defeated Rich Swann
-Tyson T-Bone defeated Dan Moloney
-Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang
-WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners
Sunday’s results:
-Wolfgang defeated Joseph Conners
-TJP & Brian Kendrick defeated Dan Moloney & Rich Swann
-Tyson T-Bone defeated Saxon Huxley
-Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese
-Triple H cut a promo in the ring and thanked fans for making the shows possible
-Sam Gradwell defeated James Drake
-Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the new #1 contender
-WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Mark Andrews. After the match, Dunne attacked Andrews and out came William Regal. Dunne and Bate had a staredown while Regal watched.
