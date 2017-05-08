WWE UK TV Taping Results From This Past Weekend *Spoilers*

Thanks to WZ reader Jules Allen for sending in the following spoiler results from this past weekend’s WWE UK TV tapings:

Saturday’s results:

-William Regal thanked the fans and announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake later with the winner earning a title shot tomorrow

-Mark Andrews defeated James Drake

-Saxon Huxley & Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese

-Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell

-TJP defeated Rich Swann

-Tyson T-Bone defeated Dan Moloney

-Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang

-WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners

Sunday’s results:

-Wolfgang defeated Joseph Conners

-TJP & Brian Kendrick defeated Dan Moloney & Rich Swann

-Tyson T-Bone defeated Saxon Huxley

-Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

-Triple H cut a promo in the ring and thanked fans for making the shows possible

-Sam Gradwell defeated James Drake

-Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the new #1 contender

-WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Mark Andrews. After the match, Dunne attacked Andrews and out came William Regal. Dunne and Bate had a staredown while Regal watched.