The fourth and final video from the weekend episode of Chair Shot Reality is all about SmackDown Live. Who is making the most of their time on Tuesday night? Here’s an excerpt of the conversation:

Ronnell Hunt: Jinder capitalized. Not often guys get a second opportunity to do something. He took advantage of it, did exactly what he needed to do. It’s what every athlete has to do to get to the next level. I’m sold on him.

Juice Springsteen: I think he’s taken it and run with it dry well. I like that he has the Singh Brothers and that group mentality. It makes him have that little bit of edge.

Josh Isenberg: I like Jinder Mahal, I think he’s done a great job with what they’ve given him. But he’s gong to be a one or two month guy where they bridge the title picture.

Justin LaBar: I’m going Naomi. Looking at the women’s picture. The focus was on everyone else. There was the core focus of the revolution with Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha and Becky. Even Alexa Bliss has risen up. Nia Jax had strong booking. I think Naomi going from Funkadactyls to basically only having relevance for the reality show for a while to now developing her persona and character. Feel the glow, it’s family friendly. I said this on my radio show the other day how her offense is innovative. Small things from the way she transitions into a move or the way she pins. She’s taking the ball and running with it.