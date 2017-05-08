Eric Bischoff Announces Johnny ‘Nitro’ Mundo For Podcast This Wednesday; Talks The Art Of The False Finish

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured an interview WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart! Bischoff’s guest this Wednesday will be his former RAW GM assistant Johnny Nitro (aka John Morrison/Johnny Mundo)! You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding the art of the “false finish” transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: I think false finishes, more often than not, are so overused and abused that it detracts from their value. In my opinion, a false finish should be exactly that. You should see that finish evolving. In my opinion, a good false finish comes in three acts. It’s a three part false finish if it’s done really, really well. By the time you get to act two of a finish you should be absolutely convinced that that third act, that is about to happen, is going to be the end of the match. Then miraculously it’s not and the match continues. In my opinion, from a story telling point of view, that is a perfect false finish. By the way that is a Pat Patterson type of false finish. His false finishes and his finishes come in waves. Just when you think this is going to be the end… NO! Now you’re ABSOLUTELY CONVINCED THIS IS THE END AND… boom. It’s not. It’s dramatic. You suspend your disbelief because it’s so dramatic. You’re so thoroughly convinced it’s the end and then at the absolute last moment it isn’t. It’s just the beginning. That to me is a classic false finish. What we see now are just spot false finishes. They happen so fast. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

