Triple H Cuts a Promo at WWE UK TV Tapings (Video), Scott Stanford Wins Emmy, Latest Brie Bella Baby Update

Scott Stanford Wins Award

WWE’s Scott Stanford was named Best Sports Anchor at the 2017 New York Emmy Awards this weekend for his work with PIX11 in NYC, and WWE offered the following congratulatory message:

Congratulations to @WWE‘s own @scottstanford1 for being named the Best Sports Anchor at the #NYEmmys! @NYEmmyAwards — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 7, 2017

Triple H Cuts a Promo at WWE UK TV Tapings

Below is footage of Triple H cutting an in-ring promo at Saturday’s WWE UK TV tapings in Norwich, England:

Latest Update on Brie Bella

Below is the latest Brie Bella “Baby Watch” video, as Brie is now 41 weeks pregnant and 1 week late. As noted, Brie recently spent a night in the hospital after having a scare, but she and the baby are okay: