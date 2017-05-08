Jim Ross Calling Upcoming WWE Network Special, Photo of Stephanie McMahon Doing UK Media, Batista Muscle & Fitness Shoot Video

Jim Ross Calling Upcoming WWE Network Special In a new blog posted over at JRsBarBQ.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he will be calling the upcoming WWE UK episodes on the WWE Network with Nigel McGuinness: “I’m excited to announce that I will join the talented Nigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon. Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involing new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process. Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month. WWE has other bookings for me as well and we will announce them when they are completely finalized. So, “Business is Picking Up!” I am happy to say.” Photo of Stephanie McMahon Doing UK Media As noted, Stephanie McMahon is in The UK today doing media for the current WWE overseas tour. The following photo has been posted on Twitter featuring Stephanie appearing with The Daily Mirror: .@DailyMirror presents @StephMcMahon with a framed cover announcing #WrestleMania33 as the most-searched sports event of 2017 pic.twitter.com/FBNUxqVjhk — WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 8, 2017 Batista Muscle & Fitness Shoot Video As noted, Dave Bautista is on the cover of the current Muscle & Fitness issue, and below is footage of Batista’s shoot, which was to promote “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”: