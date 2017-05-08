Jim Ross Calling Upcoming WWE Network Special, Photo of Stephanie McMahon Doing UK Media, Batista Muscle & Fitness Shoot Video

Nick Paglino
Photo Credit: AXS TV

Jim Ross Calling Upcoming WWE Network Special

In a new blog posted over at JRsBarBQ.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he will be calling the upcoming WWE UK episodes on the WWE Network with Nigel McGuinness:

“I’m excited to announce that I will join the talented Nigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon. Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involing new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process. Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month.

WWE has other bookings for me as well and we will announce them when they are completely finalized. So, “Business is Picking Up!” I am happy to say.”

Photo of Stephanie McMahon Doing UK Media

As noted, Stephanie McMahon is in The UK today doing media for the current WWE overseas tour. The following photo has been posted on Twitter featuring Stephanie appearing with The Daily Mirror:

Batista Muscle & Fitness Shoot Video

As noted, Dave Bautista is on the cover of the current Muscle & Fitness issue, and below is footage of Batista’s shoot, which was to promote “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”:

