WrestleZone and Ring Of Honor are proud to announce the following: Ring Of Honor & WrestleZone Announce “Fridays Of Honor” Every Friday going forward WrestleZone.com will present “Fridays Of Honor” in conjunction with Ring of Honor “Fridays Of Honor” will feature a wide range of exclusive Ring Of Honor content on WrestleZone.com such as: Podcast interviews with Ring Of Honor wrestlers and personalities

Video features provided by Ring Of Honor

Never before seen photo galleries

Original editorials from Ring Of Honor wrestlers and personalities

Reviews of classic ROH shows from WZ personalities and ROH talent

More… Ring Of Honor has become one of the hottest companies in pro wrestling over it’s more than fifteen years in existence. Its unique style and presentation has been a favorite of the kind of “hardcore pro wrestling fans” that frequent WrestleZone.com every day. It is regularly one of the most searched for items on WrestleZone.com. Ring Of Honor General Manager Greg Gilleland had the following to say regarding Fridays Of Honor on WrestleZone, “We’re excited about this opportunity to provide exclusive content on a weekly basis for ROH fans and all WrestleZone readers. We take pride in delivering the best wrestling on the planet every week on our television show and this provides another way to engage with our fans and hopefully open the door for new fans showing them what Ring of Honor is from the talent to the staff, the culture and most importantly, the fans.“ WrestleZone.com is the most trafficked website on the planet for pro wrestling news. WrestleZone’s Executive Editor Nick Paglino had the following to say regarding the announcement, “I am excited to kickoff this new project alongside Ring of Honor, to bring the readers of WZ and pro wrestling fans everywhere a unique look at the incredible ROH product.” WrestleZone looks forward to getting wrestling fans informed and excited for every new episode and live event from ROH!