WrestleZone & Duffy’s Chicago Presenting WWE ‘Big 4’ Viewing Parties!

WrestleZone is proud to announce that Chicago WWE Blast Area Duffy’s Bar & Grille will officially be hosting viewing parties for WWE’s “Big 4” PPV Specials going forward: SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble & WrestleMania.

WrestleZone Radio’s Ross Berman will be serving as the Master of Ceremonies for all four parties! Starting with SummerSlam on August 20th!

Theses events are FREE and doors will open two hours before Kick-Off Show bell time.

Fans who show up before bell time will have a chance to enter WZ’s official WWE PPV Special Pick ‘Em Game! At the end of each night the three fans who were able to predict the cards most accurately will win prize packages filled with official WWE, WZ & Duffy’s merchandise!

Ross will be going live on WZ’s Facebook Page from Duffy’s throughout the evening at each party. Interviewing and playing games with fans in attendance.

Each party wraps up with a live WZ Radio Breakdown After The Bell podcast recording on-stage. Hosted by Ross and featuring a wide range of special guests.

Duffy’s has over 45 big screen TVs and WWE will be on all of them! Food and drink specials will be available throughout all viewing parties. Starting next Monday Duffy’s will also be showing RAW on half their TVs with the sound turned on.

Duffy’s Bar & Grille Chicago

420 W Diversey Pkwy

Chicago, IL 60614