Backstage Video of The Hardys at WWE Dublin Live Event, Michelle McCool on Undertaker Hospital Photo, Batista vs The Rock Movie Poll

Batista vs The Rock Movie Poll WWE.com has published a new poll asking which 2017 blockbuster did fans enjoy more, Batista in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or The Rock in The Fate of The Furious. As of this writing, 51% voted for Batista in Guardians of the Galaxy. Backstage Video of The Hardys at WWE Dublin Live Event While in Dublin for WWE Live’s tour through the U.K. and Europe, The Hardy Boyz discuss how they felt while sharing a special moment with one member of the WWE Universe: Michelle McCool on Undertaker Hospital Photo As noted, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were spotted at the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City last week. The photo of the couple at the hospital lead to speculation that Undertaker would be undergoing rumored hip surgery that he has been needing, and McCool posted the following on Instagram: Hmmmm….at least I had a good hair day (for me)! #myheart A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on May 7, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT