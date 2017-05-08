NXT Star on Main Event This Week, How Long Will Ember Moon Be Out of Action?, Hardys WWE Liverpool Video, Boxing Champion Calls Out Triple H

Boxing Champion Calls Out Triple H WBC Cruiserweight Champion Tony Bellew recently spoke with Sky Sports, as Bellew attended the WWE live event last night in Liverpool, England. Bellew had the following to say on who he would like to face if he were in WWE: “Tony would like to slap Triple H’s backside,” Bellew said. “I like the sound of that, or doing a ‘Stone Cold’ stunner on Triple H, he was a phenomenal wrestler in his day, so I wouldn’t mind a little go at that.” In related news, Jeff & Matt Hardy discuss the potential tandems facing each other for a No. 1 Contenders spot when Raw comes to London, and recall the particularly painful Swanton Bomb Jeff delivered in Liverpool. WWE NXT Star In-Action on Main Event This Week Prior to WWE Raw in London, the following matches were taped for this week’s Main Event: -Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins

-Noam Dar vs. Gran Metalik How Long Will Ember Moon Be Out of Action? As noted, WWE NXT star Ember Moon noted in a new video that she is indeed injured, and will not compete at NXT Takeover Chicago. WWE has issued the following providing an update on Moon’s return: Shoulder injury takes Ember Moon out of TakeOver: Chicago Ember Moon’s title opportunity against NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will have to wait. Moon suffered a grade one shoulder sprain as a result of Asuka’s ambush during last week’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal and will not be able to compete at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, WWE.com has learned. Doctors estimate that Moon will require four to five weeks to recover from the injury. Along with Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, Moon was scheduled to challenge Asuka in an NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match in Chicago. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the title bout after Asuka crashed last week’s No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal and brutalized the three finalists: Moon, Riot and Cross. During the turmoil, The Empress of Tomorrow pushed Moon off the top turnbuckle before launching her through the ropes, causing Moon to fall hard on the floor. More details are expected to be released this Wednesday on NXT.