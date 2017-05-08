NXT Star on Main Event This Week, How Long Will Ember Moon Be Out of Action?, Hardys WWE Liverpool Video, Boxing Champion Calls Out Triple H

Boxing Champion Calls Out Triple H
WBC Cruiserweight Champion Tony Bellew recently spoke with Sky Sports, as Bellew attended the WWE live event last night in Liverpool, England. Bellew had the following to say on who he would like to face if he were in WWE:
In related news, Jeff & Matt Hardy discuss the potential tandems facing each other for a No. 1 Contenders spot when Raw comes to London, and recall the particularly painful Swanton Bomb Jeff delivered in Liverpool.
WWE NXT Star In-Action on Main Event This Week
Prior to WWE Raw in London, the following matches were taped for this week’s Main Event:
-Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins
How Long Will Ember Moon Be Out of Action?
As noted, WWE NXT star Ember Moon noted in a new video that she is indeed injured, and will not compete at NXT Takeover Chicago. WWE has issued the following providing an update on Moon’s return:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?