Spoiler Notes From Today’s WWE Raw Taping

As noted, WWE is currently taping tonight’s Raw in London at the O2 Arena, and below are some spoiler notes coming out of the tapings.

-Finn Balor defeated The Miz with Miz’s IC Title shot on the line, so Balor is now the new #1 contender to the IC Title. The match was made as both Dean Ambrose and The Miz are acting as co-General Manager of Raw tonight in Kurt Angle’s absence.

-Additionally, Cesaro and Sheamus won Tag Team Turmoil and are the new #1 contenders to the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles.

-Roman Reigns made his WWE TV return, and attacked Braun Strowman during Strowman’s match against Kalisto.

