Paul Heyman Tapped to Promote NASCAR’s Richmond International Raceway
The Richmond Times-Dispatch has published a new article covering NASCAR hiring Paul Heyman and Heyman’s Looking 4 Larry agency to help promote the upcoming Richmond International Raceway in the fall. The article contains the following quotes from Heyman:
Sasha Banks & Titus O’Neil Talk Life Changing Experience (Video)
WWE has released the following video, featuring Sasha Banks and Titus O’Neil recalling their life changing experience in Belfast:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?