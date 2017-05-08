Paul Heyman Tapped to Promote NASCAR’s Richmond International Raceway The Richmond Times-Dispatch has published a new article covering NASCAR hiring Paul Heyman and Heyman’s Looking 4 Larry agency to help promote the upcoming Richmond International Raceway in the fall. The article contains the following quotes from Heyman: “Getting people out to the track has become more and more difficult,” Heyman said, adding that his group wants to get “new people to at least see what it’s like to be a part of the NASCAR experience at Richmond International Raceway.” “While there was great public awareness about the event, not enough of the people interested in the race were enticed to participate as a live audience,” Heyman said. “Not enough non-fans were seduced into being curious enough to attend. That has to be addressed.” Sasha Banks & Titus O’Neil Talk Life Changing Experience (Video) WWE has released the following video, featuring Sasha Banks and Titus O’Neil recalling their life changing experience in Belfast: Has @SashaBanksWWE joined @TitusONeilWWE‘s #TitusBrand? They both had a life-changing experience at St. George’s Market in Belfast, Ireland! pic.twitter.com/vvKH1AbfmK — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2017