According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Braun Strowman is scheduled to be out of action following tonight’s Raw taping to undergo a minor procedure to fix some issues with his elbow.

Sources tell The Sheet Strowman will be gone four to eight weeks due to the undisclosed injury/surgery, causing creative to re-tool plans for Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire.

Braun’s character on TV is supposedly suffering from a torn rotator cuff — even though he’s been wrestling Roman Reigns in street fights on the UK/European tour — and his injury angle was furthered at the TV taping tonight to officially give him time to get fixed up.

Strowman came out in a sling to wrestle Kalisto, but Reigns quickly interrupted. The segment ended with Roman hitting Braun’s arm with a steel chair on the steps.

