Non-Spoiler Match Listing for Tonight’s WWE Raw From London

The following matches have been taped for tonight’s WWE Raw from The O2 Arena in London, England:

-The Miz vs. Finn Balor

-Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James in a non-title match

-Kalisto vs. Braun Strowman with one arm tied behind his back

-Tag Team Turmoil to crown new #1 contenders: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Goldust & R-Truth vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno

-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

-Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

-TJP vs. Jack Gallagher

-WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title match

