Non-Spoiler Match Listing for Tonight’s WWE Raw From London

The following matches have been taped for tonight’s WWE Raw from The O2 Arena in London, England:
-The Miz vs. Finn Balor
-Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James in a non-title match
-Kalisto vs. Braun Strowman with one arm tied behind his back
-Tag Team Turmoil to crown new #1 contenders: Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Goldust & R-Truth vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno
-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
-Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox
-TJP vs. Jack Gallagher
-WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title match
You can read complete spoiler results from today’s WWE Raw taping at this link.
