First Look At Batista In Blade Runner 2049 (Video), Which Two RAW Stars Are Still Undefeated In 2017?

WWE RAW

According to CageMatch.net, R-Truth and Goldust are undefeated in 2017, with their last loss coming back on the December 26th, 2016 episode of RAW, losing a match to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As it stands now, the majority of Golden Truth’s 36 match unbeaten streak have been on WWE live events, but is interesting considering the team was making a case for a tag team title shot on RAW.

Blade Runner

The following video is the official trailer for the upcoming film Blade Runner 2049, which features Batista along with an cast of Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, MacKenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri, Robin Wright and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 is scheduled for release on October 6th:

Related: Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’s Weekend Box Office Total, Jim Ross Promotes Upcoming Jack Swagger Appearance