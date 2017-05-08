Jessie Godderz Updates His Impact Wrestling Status, Comments On New Ownership, ‘Tainted Dreams’ Role

Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz recently spoke with Scott Fishman for TV Insider; you can read a few excerpts below: Jessie Godderz comments on his character Dylan Buckwald on the new Amazon series Tainted Dreams: “Everyone kind of swoons over me. I have a love interest with who coincidently happens to be my boss. I get to wear tank tops, change lightbulbs and wield a hammer. The vast majority of scenes were with females. For me, it’s second nature. Everyone is so phenomenal. It was a blast. They definitely take you to another level on set when it comes to professionalism and having fun in a scene.” Godderz comments on his Impact Wrestling status: “I just had a handful of other projects that took precedent. They were understanding with it. I’m still under contract right now. Other than Sonia and my CBS family at Big Brother, obviously I owe the world to Impact Wrestling for giving wrestlers chances to branch out. Everything is as planned and on schedule as of right now.” Related: Impact Wrestling Star Appears at The Emmy Awards (Photos), Former WWE Tag Team Champion Wins Gold (Video), Linda McMahon – Trump Photo Godderz talks about the new business relationships with the new ownership group in Impact: “There was a regime in place and performers took off in different storylines and a lot of them succeeded. That’s what brought the vast majority of the fan base and kept them as well. People were also trying to replicate what was being done. There are a lot of innovative things happening and new partnerships, internationally as well. I think a lot of people are going to be able to benefit from it in the near future.”