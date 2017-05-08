The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions Launches Pilot Program, WWE Hypes Styles vs Owens At WWE Backlash (Video)

Seven Bucks Productions

Variety is reporting The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, launched with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, launched its first-ever pilot program in partnership with Studio71.

Six pilots produced by Seven Bucks Digital Studios and Studio71 will launch this year, making it a first for the internet for original online content. The Rock commented on the announcement, saying:

“Our fans love the premium content we put out on the channel each week. Whether it’s a recurring series like the infamous Rock Q&A or a collaboration with surprising partners like Millenials: The Musical, we are able to entertain and engage our global audience in new ways. This pilot program will allow our channel to grow into new territories and change the way the game is played.”

WWE Backlash

WWE posted the following promo hyping the United States Championship match at WWE Backlash between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens: