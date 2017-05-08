Shinsuke Nakamura Segment Announced For Smackdown, TJP Needs To Prove Himself, Drew McIntyre’s Final WCPW Match (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE aired the above promo tonight, confirming Dolph Ziggler will call out Shinsuke Nakamura on tomorrow night’s WWE Smackdown Live. It’s been rumored that the two will meet at WWE Backlash, which will mark Nakamura’s WWE PPV debut; the two have competed against each other during dark matches after recent episodes of Smackdown.

WWE RAW

The following video features TJP and Neville talking backstage before RAW, with TJP asking Neville about getting a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. Neville tells him he first needs to prove himself, and that would start with a win on RAW:

WCPW

WhatCulture Pro Wrestling posted the following video, which features the final match with the promotion for Drew Galloway, as he takes on Cody Rhodes: