Post Show Dark Match From Tonight’s WWE RAW In London, Tonight’s RAW Attendance, Nia Jax Has A Proposition For Alexa Bliss (Video)

WWE RAW

The post show segment after tonight’s WWE RAW taping in London, England saw The Miz challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose ‘successfully’ defended the title, but the match was not without shenanigans as Miz won the match via disqualification.

Ambrose and Miz, acting co-GM’s on the night, fought until Ambrose nailed Miz with the title, and disqualified himself. Ambrose played to the crowd and asked if he should attack Miz again, so he hit him with Dirty Deeds twice before leaving. Ambrose stopped and saw Miz moving about again, so he hit Dirty Deeds a third time before leaving.

RAW London

Tonight’s WWE RAW at the O2 Arena in London was announced as a sell-out, with 17,323 in attendance.

Alexa Bliss

The following video features Nia Jax holding Alexa Bliss to her word of giving her a future title match once she is done with Bayley: