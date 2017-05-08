Intercontinental Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW, New Tag Team Title Contenders Named On WWE RAW

Tag Team Turmoil

Sheamus and Cesaro are the new number one contenders to the RAW Tag Team Championship after they won Tag Team Turmoil on WWE RAW tonight.

Sheamus and Cesaro ran the table tonight, defeating each team (Enzo & Cass, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Gallows & Anderson and The Golden Truth) after they started the match off. Sheamus and Cesaro attacked Goldust and Truth after the match, but were chased away by the Hardy Boyz.

On a related note, it was mentioned earlier tonight before RAW that Goldust and Truth had an unbeaten streak of 36 matches without a loss. That streak is now over with the loss in the Tag Team Turmoil match.

Related: WWE RAW Results For 5/8

WWE RAW

It was just announced that The Miz will challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s episode of RAW.

The match was originally announced to take place at WWE Extreme Rules, but Michael Cole announced the match will now take place next week in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center, host venue of next week’s show.