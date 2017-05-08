Finn Balor Happy To Renew Miz’s ‘Club Membership’, JBL Declares Smackdown Better Than RAW (Videos), Paul London Interview

RAW Fallout The above video features Finn Balor on RAW Fallout commenting on his win over The Miz on WWE RAW tonight. Balor says he gave Miz the spotlight he craves, and renewed his membership for the “Finn Balor Kicked My Ass Club”. Related: WWE RAW Results (5/8): Tag Team Turmoil, Dean Ambrose Takes on Bray Wyatt in the Main Event! Bring It To The Table The following video is a clip from tonight’s new episode of Bring It To The Table on WWE Network with Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and JBL, who declares Smackdown is a better show than RAW: Paul London The following synopsis is for the latest episode of Shi-Lounge with special guest and Lucha Underground star Paul London. You can listen to the core interview below: EPISODE 25- (For MATURE audiences only) Former WWE (Smackdown) Tag Team Champion & current Lucha Underground star Paul London & myself sit down for a totally fun interview after a show in Staten Island.To date,this is one of the funniest interviews I’ve ever had so far! Lots of pure randomness, guaranteed! Subjects also include: – Singing his entrance theme

– Outfit & codpiece?

– Crotch power?!

– Pre-match exercises

– Bobby Brown

– Longest reigning WWE (Smackdown) Tag Champions

– Being the “smiling guy” before Vince McMahon’s “explosion” in 2007

– His perception of Vince McMahon & Donald Trump

– Melissa Santos & Brian Cage

– His “Broken” feud from 2010

– Teaming with Homicide

– D-ck jokes with Ethan Carter III (EC3)

– Infamous 2005 Royal Rumble elimination by Snitsky

– WrestleCircus

– Being on Lucha Underground

– MVP’s oatmeal recipe

and more