Finn Balor Happy To Renew Miz’s ‘Club Membership’, JBL Declares Smackdown Better Than RAW (Videos), Paul London Interview

RAW Fallout
The above video features Finn Balor on RAW Fallout commenting on his win over The Miz on WWE RAW tonight. Balor says he gave Miz the spotlight he craves, and renewed his membership for the “Finn Balor Kicked My Ass Club”.
Bring It To The Table
The following video is a clip from tonight’s new episode of Bring It To The Table on WWE Network with Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and JBL, who declares Smackdown is a better show than RAW:
Paul London
The following synopsis is for the latest episode of Shi-Lounge with special guest and Lucha Underground star Paul London. You can listen to the core interview below:
