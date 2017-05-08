WrestleZone is proud to announce that it will be launching it’s own channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRW Network starting this Friday with the return of WZ Daily!

WZ’s Nick Hausman made the announcement on the RAW Rebellion tonight. He stated that, “starting this Friday the WZ Daily will return exclusively on the IRW Network as part of WrestleZone’s new channel.”

Each episode of WZ Daily will be made available Monday-Friday around Noon EST on IRWNetwork.com.

This Friday’s WZ Daily IRW debut will also feature an exclusive interview with Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels! Chris’ appearance is in conjunction with WrestleZone’s newly announced Fridays of Honor as well as ROH’s PPV that night, War of The Worlds!

Nick Hausman will return as the host of WZ Daily and had the following to say about the announcement, “I know what Bischoff has cooking with IRW and I know that a daily news show from WZ just made sense. We have an amazing pool of pro wrestling voices and I look forward to getting back to throwing a daily pro wrestling news party for WZ fans Monday-Friday!”

The WZ Daily will now be a roughly thirty minutes long and feature a blend of:

Discussion about the most relevant pro wrestling news of the day

Interviews from popular pro wrestling personalities

Unique segments

Songs from independent artists

More

Many of the voices of WrestleZone Radio will be featured throughout the week including Ross Berman, Joe Dombrowski, Kid Cadet, Jamie Campbell, Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr), Big Ray, Jonathan Jansen, Brian Wohl, Kevin Kellam, Nick Paglino, Mike Killam and more…

WrestleZone Radio will continue to present the RAW & Smackdown Rebellion via iTunes. Stay subscribed for these two awesome shows each week!

You can listen to the latest pro wrestling podcasts from iTunes in the embedded player below: