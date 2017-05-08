As seen on WWE Network tonight, “Bring it to the Table” made its return, and was hosted by Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and JBL.

The show kicked off with Rosenberg saying his recent remarks about Roman Reigns have caused controversy. Graves then added his recent comments about Shane McMahon have also been the subject of some controversy. When the camera cut to JBL, he simply smiled and said he “won $24 last week playing golf.”

The opening exchange was an indirect reference to the recent controversy surrounding JBL and Mauro Ranallo, during which comments made by JBL on a past broadcast of “Bring it to the Table” have been speculated as the cause of Ranallo’s unhappiness in WWE, and the beginning of his eventual departure from the company.