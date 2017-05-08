WWE Bournemouth Results
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa
The Usos defeated American Alpha and The Colons in a Smackdown Tag Team Title Match. Roll up on Gable
Luke Harper defeated Eric Rowan with the discus clothesline
Sin Cara and Breezango defeated Aiden English and The Ascension
Mojo Rawley defeated an angry Aiden English who issued an open challenge.
Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a US Title match by holding the ropes.
Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Mark Andrews defeated Pete Dunne James Drake and Joseph Connors with the Tyler Driver 97
Naomi defeated Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and A.J Styles for the WWE Championship with an RKO on Jinder.
