WWE Bournemouth Results

May 8th 2017

Bournemouth International Centre

Results courtesy of WZ reader Simon Gudge

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa

The Usos defeated American Alpha and The Colons in a Smackdown Tag Team Title Match. Roll up on Gable

Luke Harper defeated Eric Rowan with the discus clothesline

Sin Cara and Breezango defeated Aiden English and The Ascension

Mojo Rawley defeated an angry Aiden English who issued an open challenge.

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a US Title match by holding the ropes.

Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Mark Andrews defeated Pete Dunne James Drake and Joseph Connors with the Tyler Driver 97

Naomi defeated Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and A.J Styles for the WWE Championship with an RKO on Jinder.