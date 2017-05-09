Smackdown Preview: Randy Orton Returns Following House Of Horrors, Ziggler To Confront Nakamura, More

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On Randy Orton’s return to Smackdown following the House of Horrors match with Bray Wyatt:

Randy Orton has not been seen since he came up short in the harrowing House of Horrors Match at WWE Payback, thanks in part to Jinder Mahal. That changes this week, as the WWE Champion makes his return to SmackDown LIVE. The Viper will certainly have vengeance on his mind, as Mahal cost him his brawl with Bray Wyatt and previously blindsided him and stole the WWE Championship. Will he be out for immediate retribution, or can he wait until WWE Backlash to get his hands on Mahal?

On Dolph Ziggler confronting Shinsuke Nakamura:

The Showoff has grown increasingly frustrated with the explosion in popularity for one of SmackDown LIVE’s newest Superstars, The Artist Known as Shinsuke Nakamura. Ziggler has tried to shut down the newcomer, only to get first-hand knowledge why The King of Strong Style is so dangerous in the ring. Ziggler has, apparently, reached his wit’s end, as he has vowed to confront The King of Strong Style in the ring in London. What will happen when these two come face to face?