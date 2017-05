Mauro Ranallo’s New Project

Former WWE Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo was in New York City this week working on a new project for Mental Health Awareness Month in the month of May.

Promo Video For Orton vs Mahal at WWE Backlash

Below is a new promo video for Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash:

New Cena Video

Below is the latest episode of “Auto Geek” featuring John Cena and his 2006 Ford GT: